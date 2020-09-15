e-paper
Home / Cities / Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai; political parties in Maharashtra slug it out

Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai; political parties in Maharashtra slug it out

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 01:08 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

As actor Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai for her hometown in Manali on Monday, political parties in Maharashtra continued to fight it out. While the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) criticised her, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the state government for allowing her to leave. Ranaut, in her tweet while leaving Mumbai, said that she was leaving the city “with a heavy heart”.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant questioned why Ranaut was still not revealing the Bollywood drug mafia nexus. “When she says she has the information on Bollywood drug mafia, she should have ideally gone to the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office and recorded her statement. Instead, she is going back to Manali,” rued Sawant.

Sawant says there are just two inferences that can be drawn from her departure. “One, she is not disclosing the nexus which is a crime or she just made up a story,” he said.

The Shiv Sena was caustic in their remark saying some external forces were behind the scene. “That’s alright. She has only this work now [to make statements against Mumbai]. People can clearly see her love for Mumbai through these statements. Mumbaikars will now decide whether she can live in Mumbai or not after she equated Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She has got a dual personality. She’s an actor too. Whatever script she’s given, she will say those lines... journalists should investigate who is giving her the script,” Sena minister Anil Parab said.

The NCP criticised Ranaut on the grounds that she was driving her personal agenda. “As far as Kangana is concerned, she is defaming Mumbai for her personal agenda of joining politics. However, it is sad that she is defaming the city which has given her everything,” said NCP minister Nawab Malik.

The BJP however blamed the state government. “Home minister Anil Deshmukh had said the state police will investigate the allegations that Ranaut used to consume drugs. Was she investigated? How come the state government allowed her to leave Mumbai without questioning her,” asked BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar.

