Addl civic chief orders inquiry into allegations of mis-mgmt of MPJY at pvt hosp

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 21:21 IST

PUNE Rubal Agarwal, Pune’s additional municipal commissioner has launched an inquiry into a complaint against a private hospital, Rising Medicare in Kharadi, for claiming coverage under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Yojana (MPJY) scheme and not refunding the said amount.

“I have got this complaint and we have launched an inquiry into the matter,” Agarwal said on Tuesday.

Dr Vinod Bharati, director at the hospital, said, “This is completely false. In fact, until our hospital has processed maximum claims under the scheme for which we were appreciated by the MPJY scheme. We immediately intimate the patient that the refund has been sanctioned under the scheme and that they can collect their cheque. Also, across the hospital we have also put up banners to provide all information to the relatives. We have proof to counter this claim.”

The son of the 75-year-old woman who died due to Covid-19 alleged that the hospital charged for treatment and applied for the MPJY scheme.

The relative alleged that the hospital also refused to refund the money until a local politician intervened.

However, Dr Bharati claims, “The patient’s relatives did not submit any documents until we followed up on the matter.”

The 48-year-old man, son of the deceased, said, “I admitted my mother to the hospital in Kharadi on August 12 at 11:30 pm and we got to know that she is Covid-19 positive. She was in critical care and needed a ventilator. Unfortunately, she died within 24 hours on August 13. We had submitted Rs 35,000 during admission and after the death, the hospital refunded Rs 5,760 the very next day. However, a few days ago I got a call from a government official who said that my mother’s treatment would be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Yojana. The hospital did not inform me about the same. Later, when I investigated, I got to know that the hospital did get the funds from the scheme and did not refund my money.”

MNS leader Vasant More said, “The hospital refunded the amount after I intervened in the matter. We had to talk to the hospital authorities who later paid back Rs 16,000 under the sanction.”