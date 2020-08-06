Aditya Birla memorial hospital’s nursing staff stage protest over alleged long working hours, pay hike

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:13 IST

Pune: The nursing staff at Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Chinchwad, staged a protest at the hospital premises and outside the main gate on Thursday against alleged long working hours and pay hike.

The protesters claimed that they have been forced to work for 12 hours instead of six-hour shift, improper rotation of work shifts, salary increment, unclear leave of absence and flouting of quarantine protocols. They said that separate accommodation should be provided to nurses looking after Covid cases.

The protestors have also written a letter to Rajesh Tope, health minister of Maharashtra. HT has a copy of the letter.

While the hospital management has denied the allegations, the protesting staff, mostly coming from out of state, allege that they have been asked to vacant the hostel if they don’t want to work as per the terms of hospital management.

Rekha Dubey, CEO, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, said, “They don’t want to work which is their right, and we cannot force anyone to work. We are taking steps to sort the issue and find an alternative.”

On salary increment, Dubey said, “Like every year, the staff were given an increment in July this year also. Plus we did market correction and they got almost double the increment. With the healthcare industry under recession, very few organisations like us have provided this financial relief. Also, we started giving Covid allowance to staff from April this year, besides holistic care.”

“We are telling them to increase staff or stop taking more patients. It is a private hospital, people pay more as compared to other hospitals but are not getting proper treatment because of staff crunch,” said one of the staff members on request of anonymity.

Staff also claimed that the hospital is not keeping non-Covid and Covid patients in separate areas. On July 15, 25 nurses from the hospital were tested positive. A nursing staff claimed that the annual increment was not double the amount as stated by the management.

“I used to get Rs 20,000 and this month I got Rs 21, 000. We have been on protest from 9am till evening, but the management has told our union to resume duty or resign,” said a protesting staffer on condition of anonymity.