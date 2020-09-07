Administration to hold meetings with DMRC officials for opening of metro stations in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:16 IST

The Ghaziabad district administration will soon meet with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) before the resumption of Metro services in the district on September 9 (Blue Line) and 10 (Red Line). The two authorities will decide on which of the 10 stations will be allowed to operate considering the prevalent Covid-19 situation.

A point of discussion will likely be on the presence of containment zones.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) protocol, stations in containment zones will not be opened. Nearly all of the 10 stations in Ghaziabad are close to containment zones.

Ghaziabad has 284 containment zones, according to the list on the district administration’s website. HT had earlier reported that these zones were not fully contained with many residents and ward councillors saying that there were no restrictions on movement of people.

The Blue Line between Dwarka and Vaishali has two major metro stations in Ghaziabad -- Vaishal and Kaushambi that serves residents in Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Vaishali and Kaushambi, among others, that fall under the police stations of Kaushambi, Indirapuram and Link Road .

According to the official figures, the three police station areas comprise about 31% of the containment zones in Ghaziabad with Indirapuram police station having 60, Kausambi 24 and Link Road five. Many residents under these police stations areas make use of two stations at Vaishali and Kaushambi.

“It is a major challenge for local authorities in Ghaziabad to ensure that movement of people from containment zones is restricted as per norms. There is hardly any restriction on ground level nowadays. The only way of restricting people from containment zones from moving to metro network is to ensure strict enforcement is taken up in containment zones,” said VK Mittal, president of Kaushambi Apartments RWA.

The Red Line stations -- Shahid Nagar, Rajbagh, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon and New Bus Stand -- are better placed as, unlike the Blue Line stations that are located very close to containment zones, these are further away and located on the median of the Grand Trunk Road.

The police stations closest to the Red Line are Kotwali and Sahibabad that have only 27 containment zones under their jurisdiction. However, a lot depends on the enforcement of the containment strategies.

Containment zones are areas where fresh Covid-19 cases emerge and strict perimeter control is enforced for a period of minimum of 14 days during which the movement of people, except for essential services, is restricted.

“There are chances of spread of infection once people mix more and take up travel with any transport system including metro. The administration should take up enhanced screening and surveillance in containment zones and also spread more awareness. We are hopeful that metro will minutely screen passengers at stations. Finally, it is also up to residents to follow health protocols,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta declined comments over the issue.

“The issue of closing/opening of stations with regard to containment zones will be discussed with the respective station in-charges of metro stations. We will soon be holding meeting with them over the issue and thereafter a decision will be taken up,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate of Ghaziabad.

A DMRC spokesperson did not offer any immediate comment over the issue but said that the list of stations (in Ghaziabad) which will be opened for operation will be issued in advance.

An official in DMRC said that it will not be possible for them to check whether a passenger arriving at a station was from a containment zone or not. “We expect the local authorities to ensure residents in containment zones do not move out,” the official said.