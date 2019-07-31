Admissions still open at SRCC in sixth merit list

cities

Delhi University (DU) colleges on Wednesday released the sixth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Even though colleges admitted more students than the number of total seats available under the first five cut-off lists this year, some of them, including Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), still have seats to grab.

At SRCC, admissions are still open for BA (hons) in Economics for the general category at 98.65%. In B Com (Hons), the college has seats for only the reserved categories. The college issued an advisory saying, “Admissions in the sixth cut-off list are open for only those candidates who could not seek admission till July 29, 2019. Those who are already admitted in any other college or department shall not be allowed to cancel and seek admission in the sixth list.”

At PGDAV College, admissions are still open for unreserved categories in three courses, including BCom (Hons), BCom (Programme) and BSc (Hons) in Mathematics. Seats are still available in many off-campus colleges, including Keshav Mahavidyalya and Aryabhatta College still have seats in many popular courses. Aryabhatta is still offering seats in BA (Hons) in Economics, Psychology, History and BCom (Hons).

Other DU colleges were yet to release the sixth cut-off list by the time this report was filed.

Under the sixth cut-off, the colleges are asked to fill their vacant reserved category seats. HT had on Tuesday reported that 65.9% of seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS), 57% seats for Schedule Tribes (ST) and 18% seats for the Schedule Castes (SC) category were lying vacant in DU colleges.

The university is also giving a chance to candidates who missed out taking admissions in the last five cut-off lists. However, it has also advised colleges to avoid over-admissions.

Admissions under this list will take place till August 3. If required, colleges will release the seventh list on August 6.

