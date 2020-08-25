After 19 hours under debris, 4-year-old rescued from Mahad building collapse

cities

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:00 IST

Mahad (Raigad) Amidst the gloom at Mahad, where a five-storied building collapsed on Monday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recused a four-year-old boy, who miraculously survived 19 hours under the debris.

According to local authorities, Mohammad Javed Bangi was rescued out alive at 1.15 pm on Tuesday and was taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

NDRF commandant Alok Kumar who carried out the rescue operation said, “We felt happy to rescue Bangi safe and sound. Once we located him with the help of sniffer dogs, we ensured that the debris removal work was done smoothly and slowly as there was a possibility of debris falling on the head. He is fine and doing well.”

While Bangi suffered minor injuries, his first reaction after being brought out of the debris was to smile at his rescuers, the NDRF team said.

According to Prajit Salunke of the Salunke Rescue Team, a private group from Mahad, Bangi was under a collapsed piece of wall.

“He smiled at us and it was a beautiful sight. The citizens and rescue workers clapped for he was rescued alive,” said Salunke.

The child was immediately bundled into an ambulance and taken to the hospital where he inquired about his mother.

His mother is one of deceased, whose body was retrieved by the NDRF earlier during the day.

His paternal aunt Rupasa said Bangi was trapped under the debris along with his two sisters and mother.

“His sisters are still trapped under the rubble. I pray for everyone’s survival,” she said.

A 10-year-old building collapsed on Monday evening with 25 people initially trapped.

The NDRF has so far rescued seven persons while the search is still on for others.

District collector Nidhi Chaudhary said, “Despite the challenges, the administration supported by all the stakeholders did a good a job in rescuing the child. We are doing our level best to remove the debris from the spot at the earliest.”