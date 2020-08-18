After gyms, Raj Thackeray demands opening of temples in Maharashtra

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:54 IST

After the reopening of gymnasiums, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now called for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra.

While addressing the trustees of the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Thackeray said, “If malls can be opened, then why not temples?

The trustees approached Thackeray for his support for their demand to reopen the temples, which are closed from the past four months owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Last week, gym owners met Thackeray, seeking his support for the reopening of the amenity. Thackeray then appealed to the state to reopen gyms, as the Centre already gave a green signal for gyms to operate in its guidelines.

Thackeray also questioned if there is a plan in place to prevent devotees from thronging temples in large numbers.

“Proper SOPs [standard operating procedures] need to be in place, as this issue [of crowds] concerns all the temples in the state,” said Thackeray.

He also expressed his apprehensions over devotees following the SOPs.

The demand to reopen religious places is being made by several groups. Recently, the Raza Academy also sent a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting the government to open mosques under the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative.

“If marriage functions and funerals are permitted to be held, then why not open the gates of the masjids so that people can pray. We also demand the reopening of the mosques with proper SOPs,” said Saeed Noori, general secretary, Raza Academy.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Rohit Pawar too called for the reopening of religious places in the state to support the local economy of a place.

Meanwhile, the state is taking a cautious stand on the decision.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to exist and we cannot allow everything to open indiscriminately as we want to control the spread of virus,” said a senior bureaucrat.