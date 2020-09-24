e-paper
Home / Cities / After Jilani building collapse, every Bhiwandi building to be checked

After Jilani building collapse, every Bhiwandi building to be checked

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:59 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

In the wake of the Jilani building collapse which killed 38 people, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has ordered 200 civic employees to inspect every building in Bhiwandi.

With a population of 10 lakh, the city of powerlooms has a majority of migratory population. Most of the workers and labourers look for homes for cheap. Over the past few decades, unsafe and illegal buildings have mushroomed in Bhiwandi. Experts claim small builders keep building such structures, within months, without permission or compliance with safety standards, while residents allege the civic body never takes any action. “Three-fourths of the total structures in Bhiwandi city are illegal and dangerous. As per the civic body’s record, of the 517 structures, which are more than 30 years old, only 47 have carried out structural audit,” said Pankaj Ashiya, chief of BNCMC.

Ashiya said the civic body will conduct a massive drive to ensure the structures are audited, inspected and made safe for the residents to live in or razed, if required. “In the coming weeks, we will check the structures. Our committee has already begun formulating a strategy,” said Ashiya.

Kamankar Dhurraj, an engineer from Bhiwandi city, said, “Most dangerous and illegal structures have come up in Bhiwandi in the past 10-15 years. Older areas housing the poor have maximum such structures. The builders simply get a plan from an architect of their choice unofficially and construct the building without any quality check. At least 200 such structures are under construction in the city at present.”

The structures go from three to even seven storeys at times, Dhurraj claimed. “A nexus of builders, civic officials and local politicians rules in each ward. The only aim is to make money. Most of the buildings do not even have construction or occupation certificates,” he alleged.

The rooms built in such structures are given on rents ranging between ₹1,500-₹2,000 or ₹3,000-₹4,000 a month. “We cannot pay much for rooms as we have to send money back home. We take shelter wherever possible. As we keep shifting from one place to another, we can’t pay much attention to whether the building is legal or safe,” said Shakeel Ansari, 38, a labour from Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi.

In 2017, RTI activist Arvind Jaiswar had filed a petition against BNCMC seeking action against illegal constructions. The Bombay high court had passed an order in April 2017, asking BNCMC to create a grievance redress mechanism and a core committee to enable citizens to file complaints about illegal constructions. Jaiswar said, “No such committee has been formed so far. Soon I will meet the present commissioner and ask him to take implement the order.”

Ashiya said BNCMC plans to appoint a committee of technical experts with civic employees and architects in the coming days. He added, “We had floated the tenders to appoint a panel twice, but there was no response. We will follow this up.”

