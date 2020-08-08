After Mumbai, Thane too will face water cuts

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:11 IST

After Mumbai, water cuts will also be imposed in some areas in Thane, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which supplied water to Thane city has imposed 20% cuts on Thane as well. BMC supplies 65MLD (million litre per day) water to Thane city, and will get 13MLD less water once the water cut is implemented. This will lead to low pressure water supply in some of the areas.

The corporation said that a complete shutdown will be imposed once or twice a week depending on the water levels in the dams in the coming few weeks. BMC imposed 20% water cut in Mumbai after the water level in the seven lakes was not on par with the levels every year.

An official from the water department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, “We will receive 13MLD less water supply from BMC as per their letter. As of now, we are not imposing a complete shutdown. The available water will be distributed evenly. There will be water cuts only if water levels in the lakes do not increase and there is further water cut. Areas such as Naupada and Old Market will receive low pressure supply for some days of the week.”

The low pressure supply will also affect residents of Kopri, Panchpakhadi, Gaondevi, Jambli Naka, Kharkar Ali, Station Road, Louis Wadi, Ambika Nagar and Hajuri.