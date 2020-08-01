e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / After protests, compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced to victim families

After protests, compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced to victim families

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

After the grieving families of those who died of consuming poisonous liquor staged protests, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the bereaved families on behalf of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Villagers, and members of social and farmers’ organisations of the area sat on a dharna on the premises of religious place here demanding justice and compensation. Following this, Dimpa and Jandiala Guru MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny visited the village to pacify the protesters who did not lift the dead until the compensation announcement was made.

Expressing sympathy with victim families, Dimpa had earlier announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh which was rejected by the protesters. Then, he increased it to Rs 2 lakh, besides announcing that Punjab government will bear all expenses of treatment of those undergoing treatment.

Dimpa said that all accused will be traced and nabbed within 48 hours and no stone will be left unturned to unearth the racket which claimed lives in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala. He said that the CM is in regular contact with civil and police officials of the area to ensure action against traders of poisonous liquor.

top news
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Manish Sisodia takes AAP vs L-G to Amit Shah over Unlock 3, asks him to step in
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Trump says US will ban Chinese app TikTok
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
‘Would’ve gotten all 10 wkts against Pak a lot earlier had there been DRS’
‘Would’ve gotten all 10 wkts against Pak a lot earlier had there been DRS’
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In