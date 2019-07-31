Agency to be hired for feasibility study on two new Metro links

cities

NOIDA: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Wednesday said it has started the process of hiring an agency that will carry out the feasibility study on two new Metro links — a 15km link from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden and another 3.8km link from Depot station to Bodaki.

“We have written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central government consultant agency, RITES, seeking their response about the feasibility study on the two proposed links. We will finalise the agency that charges the lowest fee for the study,” Alok Tandon, managing director, NMRC, and chairman of the Noida authority, said.

The Greater Noida authority, on May 31, 2019, had approved these projects and decided to start work on their feasibility. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, who is also the chairman of the Greater Noida authority, had directed the NMRC to expedite the work on the feasibility study and, later, on the detailed project report of the two projects, given the importance of these projects.

“An agency will be selected in a month or so. After that, it will take about three months to prepare a feasibility report on the two projects. Once the feasibility report is submitted, the UP government will take a final call on these projects,” an NMRC official, requesting anonymity, said.

The feasibility study will be conducted on the basis of expected traffic of passengers on the two routes, economic growth along the lines and the ridership during peak hours, among other parameters.

The Greater Noida authority had approved the 14km link with an aim to provide direct connectivity between Greater Noida and Delhi via Blue Line. The link will branch out from Botanical Garden and end at Noida’s Sector 142 Metro station on the existing Aqua Line. This line will run parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway after branching out from the existing Botanical Garden Metro station.

The Botanical Garden station also serve as NCR’s first interchange station, linking commuters to Blue Line (Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21) and the Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor.

The Greater Noida authority had approved the 3.8km link between the Depot Metro station and Bodaki village, where Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor is developing a dedicated industrial township.

At present, the 29.71km Aqua Line connects Noida’s Sector 51 with Greater Noida’s Depot Metro station. And Bodaki village, through which the Delhi-Howrah railway line passes , is located only 3.8km away from existing Aqua Line’s Depot Metro station.

The Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida (IITG) authority is developing a dedicated industrial township along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. The IITGL, in 2017, had started allotment of industrial plots in an integrated township spread on 335 hectares. The authority wants to extend this Metro link so that in future passengers, who want to reach railway station and industrial areas in Bodaki can get better connectivity via the upcoming Metro link.

The DPR and the funding pattern for these two projects will be decided later.

“Funding is not an issue because the Noida, Greater Noida authorities will have a major share and we will also get support from the centre and state government. But first let the feasibility study come then only we will finalise other things,” said Tandon.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 21:56 IST