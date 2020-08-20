e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Agents taking bribe of ₹3,500 each from NRIs for early, fake Covid test report in Punjab’s Moga civil hospital

Agents taking bribe of ₹3,500 each from NRIs for early, fake Covid test report in Punjab’s Moga civil hospital

Police investigating complaint against Moga district epidemiologist for allegedly taking ₹1.7 lakh to release Covid reports of 48 NRIs early and assuring an agent that a fake negative test report will be given if any NRI tests positive

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:08 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Doctors at the Moga civil hospital have been accused of running a racket in connivance with agents to conduct early Covid-19 tests, especially of non-resident Indians (NRIs), in lieu of money.
Doctors at the Moga civil hospital have been accused of running a racket in connivance with agents to conduct early Covid-19 tests, especially of non-resident Indians (NRIs), in lieu of money.(HT file photo for representational purpose)
         

Moga: Doctors at the Moga civil hospital have been accused of running a racket in connivance with agents to conduct early Covid-19 tests, especially of non-resident Indians (NRIs), in lieu of money.

Charanjit Singh, a resident of Dehadka village in Ludhiana district, has submitted a written complaint to deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans alleging he paid a bribe of ₹3,500 for each test of nine of his NRI family members to get the reports early.

In the complaint, he said his parents are residents of Hong Kong and they were stranded at India for the last six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our flight to Hong Kong was scheduled on August 4. We had only 72 hours to get the test reports. When I reached the Moga civil hospital along with my parents and my sister-in-law’s family on August 2, the doctors informed they cannot conduct our tests that day due to long waiting. In the meantime, one Om Parkash of Moga came to me and said that if we paid ₹3,500 each the tests would be done that day. We had no option but to pay ₹31,500 for the nine tests.”

“I demand a probe to unearth this racket so that no other NRI should be looted by agents and doctors. My call details and the CCTV footage should be checked to confirm my claims,” he said.

On Wednesday, Om Parkash also submitted an affidavit to the deputy commissioner, claiming he had given ₹1.7 lakh to district epidemiologist Dr Naresh Amla to get reports of 48 NRIs early.

He said that Dr Amla assured him that if any of them is tested positive, they will be given a fake negative test report.

The voice recordings of the calls with the health official were also submitted by Parkash, it is learnt.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said, “The complaint was forwarded to the police for investigation and appropriate action will be taken after confirming the facts.”

Civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said the police are investigating the matter and the guilty will be punished.

Dr Amla denied the allegations, claiming he has never met Om Parkash.

top news
Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot
Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot
Sero survey shows 29% population in Delhi has Covid-19 antibodies now
Sero survey shows 29% population in Delhi has Covid-19 antibodies now
Bhushan asks SC to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
Bhushan asks SC to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
‘Proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
‘Proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In