Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 12, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 12, 2025, is 26.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 33.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on February 12, 2025
Ahmedabad weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.1 °C and 33.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 13, 202526.45Sky is clear
February 14, 202530.25Sky is clear
February 15, 202530.72Sky is clear
February 16, 202531.04Sky is clear
February 17, 202531.08Sky is clear
February 18, 202532.28Sky is clear
February 19, 202532.50Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.01 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.25 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.99 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.13 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.17 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On