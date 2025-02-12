Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 12, 2025, is 26.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 33.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.1 °C and 33.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 13, 2025
|26.45
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|30.25
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|30.72
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|31.04
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|31.08
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|32.28
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|32.50
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025
