Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 13, 2025, is 29.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.76 °C and 34.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|29.67
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|30.44
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|30.68
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|30.77
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|30.81
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|32.71
|Broken clouds
|February 20, 2025
|31.59
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.