Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 15, 2025, is 30.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 34.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.58 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.02 °C and 34.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|30.45
|Few clouds
|February 17, 2025
|30.56
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|29.54
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|32.31
|Scattered clouds
|February 20, 2025
|32.02
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|31.80
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|32.10
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
