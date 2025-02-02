Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 2, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 2, 2025, is 25.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 29.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.23 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 3, 2025 25.01 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 27.98 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 26.34 Scattered clouds February 6, 2025 26.59 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 27.47 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 28.43 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 29.94 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.19 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.74 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.5 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.06 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



