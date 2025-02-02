Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 2, 2025
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 2, 2025, is 25.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 29.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.23 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 3, 2025
|25.01
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|27.98
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|26.34
|Scattered clouds
|February 6, 2025
|26.59
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|27.47
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|28.43
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|29.94
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025
