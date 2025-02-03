Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 3, 2025, is 27.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 31.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.82 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|27.02
|Scattered clouds
|February 5, 2025
|26.25
|Few clouds
|February 6, 2025
|25.37
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|27.03
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|27.99
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|29.59
|Scattered clouds
|February 10, 2025
|29.84
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
