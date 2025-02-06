Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 6, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 6, 2025, is 23.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 29.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.49 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 119.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 7, 2025 23.72 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 27.01 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 28.73 Broken clouds February 10, 2025 30.82 Scattered clouds February 11, 2025 29.90 Few clouds February 12, 2025 29.18 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 29.17 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.79 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.11 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.01 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.24 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.32 °C Sky is clear



