Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 6, 2025, is 23.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 29.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.49 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 119.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 7, 2025
|23.72
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|27.01
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|28.73
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|30.82
|Scattered clouds
|February 11, 2025
|29.90
|Few clouds
|February 12, 2025
|29.18
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|29.17
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.