Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 10, 2025, is 36.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 40.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:46 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.49 °C and 41.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 40.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 84.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 36.88 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 37.93 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 36.83 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 36.27 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 35.27 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 33.27 Scattered clouds March 17, 2025 32.56 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



