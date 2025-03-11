Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 11, 2025, is 37.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 40.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.6 °C and 40.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 40.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|37.22
|Few clouds
|March 13, 2025
|37.55
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.12
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|34.87
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|32.77
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|32.12
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|31.94
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025
