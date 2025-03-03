Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 3, 2025, is 29.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 35.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 67.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 4, 2025
|29.48
|Few clouds
|March 5, 2025
|31.37
|Scattered clouds
|March 6, 2025
|28.63
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|29.96
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|31.79
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|33.68
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|34.47
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.