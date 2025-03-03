Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 3, 2025, is 29.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 35.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 67.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 29.48 Few clouds March 5, 2025 31.37 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 28.63 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 29.96 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 31.79 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 33.68 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 34.47 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.