Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.38 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 04, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 4, 2025, is 32.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.38 °C and 35.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on March 04, 2025
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.54 °C and 34.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 4%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.38 °C and 35.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 5, 202532.30Few clouds
March 6, 202529.96Sky is clear
March 7, 202530.64Sky is clear
March 8, 202532.39Sky is clear
March 9, 202534.12Sky is clear
March 10, 202534.58Sky is clear
March 11, 202536.61Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.82 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata29.91 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.63 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru31.25 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad32.3 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.06 °C Scattered clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On