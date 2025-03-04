Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.38 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 4, 2025, is 32.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.38 °C and 35.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.54 °C and 34.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 4%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.38 °C and 35.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 5, 2025
|32.30
|Few clouds
|March 6, 2025
|29.96
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|30.64
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|32.39
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|34.12
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|34.58
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|36.61
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.