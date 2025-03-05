Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.29 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 5, 2025, is 28.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.29 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 3% and the wind speed is 3 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 35.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 28.76 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 30.59 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 32.24 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 35.02 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 33.92 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 37.26 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 37.47 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



