Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.0 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 6, 2025, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.0 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 6% and the wind speed is 6 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.66 °C and 37.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 69.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 7, 2025 28.08 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 32.40 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 33.62 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 34.38 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 35.20 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 38.22 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 37.54 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.98 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.63 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.52 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.96 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



