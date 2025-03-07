Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.57 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 7, 2025, is 32.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.57 °C and 37.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:45 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 38.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.57 °C and 37.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 8, 2025 32.14 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 34.52 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 33.89 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 35.78 Scattered clouds March 12, 2025 38.74 Few clouds March 13, 2025 36.79 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 36.35 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.71 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.05 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.19 °C Sky is clear



