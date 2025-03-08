Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 8, 2025, is 30.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.06 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:45 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.71 °C and 38.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.06 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 9, 2025 30.34 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 34.09 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 37.05 Scattered clouds March 12, 2025 37.77 Scattered clouds March 13, 2025 38.36 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 36.49 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 35.56 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.36 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.62 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.95 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.45 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.77 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.