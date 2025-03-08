Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 08, 2025 09:29 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 8, 2025, is 30.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.06 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on March 08, 2025
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.71 °C and 38.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.06 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 9, 202530.34Sky is clear
March 10, 202534.09Sky is clear
March 11, 202537.05Scattered clouds
March 12, 202537.77Scattered clouds
March 13, 202538.36Sky is clear
March 14, 202536.49Sky is clear
March 15, 202535.56Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.36 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.62 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai27.95 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.45 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad30.2 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.34 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.77 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

