Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.3 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on March 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 9, 2025, is 34.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.3 °C and 38.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.34 °C and 40.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.3 °C and 38.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 96.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|34.25
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|36.83
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|38.07
|Few clouds
|March 13, 2025
|37.83
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.27
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|35.43
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|33.48
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025
