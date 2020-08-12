e-paper
Ahmednagar civic chief promises action after bodies of 12 deceased Covid patients crammed into ambulance

Ahmednagar civic chief promises action after bodies of 12 deceased Covid patients crammed into ambulance

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:43 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation has promised action against its staff involved in taking bodies of 12 Covid patients crammed together in a hearse van, piled up on top of each other for conducting the last rites to a crematorium, on Sunday.

Shrikant Michaelwar, municipal commissioner, has issued show-cause notice to a class IV employee responsible for carrying Covid bodies, an issue brought to light by Shiv Sena corporator, leading to outrage at the local level.

“It is a serious incident and we have issued the show-cause notice to the concerned employee. The matter will be investigated,” Michaelwar said.

According to local corporator Balasaheb Borate 12 bodies were crammed in the ambulance owned by Ahmednagar municipal corporation. “Bodies of four women and eight men placed on each other. They were taken to Amardham for final rites which is two-kilometre away from the civil hospital,” said Borate adding that if need be, he will file a police case against the municipal commissioner.

Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation has only one hearse van to carry the bodies. Till August 12, total of 112 patients succumbed to Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection in the city. “The civic body should increase the number of ambulances. As relatives are not coming to perform final rites, the municipal authorities are neglecting this work,” said Borate.

Another class IV employee, responsible for carrying Covid bodies on condition of anonymity said, “ We have been carrying out this work for last four months, but no one asked whether we are getting proper personal protection kits while performing our duties. If we are suspended at least will get relief from this work.”

Guidelines for handling Covid-19 bodies

· Body has to be secured in a body bag, the exterior of which is decontaminated.

· Personnel handling the body may follow standard precautions

of hand hygiene, use of masks and gloves

· Vehicle, after the transfer of the body to cremation/ burial staff, will be decontaminated with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite.

-Crematorium/ burial ground staff should be sensitised that Covid-19

does not pose additional risk.

· Viewing of the dead body by unzipping the face end of the body bag (by the

staff using standard precautions) may be allowed, for the relatives to see the

body for one last time.

· Religious rituals such as reading from religious scripts, sprinkling holy water and any other last rites that do not require touching of the body can be allowed.

· Bathing, hugging of the body is not allowed.

