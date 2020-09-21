AICTS treats 1,650 Covid patients; 81% recovery rate highest among Pune hospitals

cities

Pune: The Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) Pune has admitted more than 1,650 Covid patients since March this year. It has discharged more than 1,333 cases, with a recovery rate of 81%, one of the highest in the city.

According to a hospital official, more than 322 civilian patients were admitted requiring critical care and 55 police personnel have been treated in ICU and discharged. The institute also gave a helping hand to the Pune Cantonment General Hospital by looking after over 40 patients requiring ICU care.

AICTS deals with complex interventional cardiology, intricate cardio-thoracic surgeries, pulmonary and Interventional radiology and pathology. With the increase in Covid cases in the region in March 2020, there was a need to have a separate Covid hospital of the Army in Pune so that the multi-disciplinary Southern Command Hospital could continue treatment of non-Covid patients unhindered. AICTS was identified and converted into a Covid hospital for treatment of primarily service personnel, ex-Servicemen and their wards from March 29, 2020.

“The hospital converted its 600-bed facility into a 400-bed Covid facility with 20 critical beds (ventilator), 30 intensive care unit (ICU) and 350 isolation beds. The institute has been a blessing for numerous Covid patients not only from the Armed Forces fraternity, but also civilian patients of Pune and neighbouring areas. AICTS has also been taking care of Covid-19 infected police personnel of Pune district and civilians on referral basis as directed by the designated civil administration,” stated a press note from Defence Public Relation Wing.

The hospital has managed complex multi-organ failure cases and is also a key member in multiple research projects including the WHO study “Solidarity Trial” - an international randomised trial of additional treatments for Covid in hospitalised patients. At present, hospitalised patients with symptomatic Covid are given either injection Remdesivir or Interferon Beta 1a, which are being provided by the WHO.