Air force station to be used for proposed domestic airport in Ambala

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:19 IST

A domestic airport is set to come up in Ambala Cantonment, officials said on Thursday.

To inspect the land of the proposed airport, the district administration on Thursday visited Garnala, Barnala and Dhankaur villages and dairy farms near the Ambala air force station as well as private lands of farmers. Soon, a discussion on the identified land would be initiated with the defence officials.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said, “After getting an approval last year, we initiated the planning, which is currently at the initial stage. I’ve told the villages sarpanches that if a farmer is willing to give his land voluntarily, it will be bought at the collector rate.”

“The air strip of the air force station will be used for domestic flight operations and all other details like cost, area, project duration and flight movements will be discussed further. The proposed airport will undoubtedly increase the beauty and employment opportunities in the area,” Sharma added.