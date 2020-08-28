e-paper
Home / Cities / Ajit Pawar reviews Bhama Askhed dam project, instructs PMC officials to complete work soon

Ajit Pawar reviews Bhama Askhed dam project, instructs PMC officials to complete work soon

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, took a review meeting for completing the pipeline work from Bhama Askhed dam to Pune city.

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) city unit president and MLA Chetan Tupe said, “The state government has decided to complete the project. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar have approved the water quota from the dam. Pawar has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to complete the project soon.”

The state government approved the 2.65 thousand million cubics (TMC) feet water from Bhama Askhed dam to Pune city on Thursday, August 27.

Earlier, the state government had approved 2.65 TMC water per annum from the Bhama Askhed dam which is around 50 km from Pune city. As the PMC was not able to complete the project and did not pay the money for sanction water, the contract between the irrigation department and municipal corporation got cancelled.

As eastern parts of the city are facing water scarcity mainly Vimannagar, Kharadi, Ahmednagar road, Lohegaon and Vadgaonsheri areas, the PMC had planned to lift the water from Bhama Askhed dam which is located near Chakan MIDC.

The water pipeline work is almost 90 per cent complete, according to civic officials.

As the villagers opposed the pipeline laying work and pump housework, the project was stalled. One of the major demands of the villagers is proper compensation for their land which will be used for the project. The state government had instructed the PMC to provide villagers with compensation. PMC had deposited the money with the district collector, but the demands of villagers kept rising, say, officials.

