Akal Takht jathedar invited to Ram Temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, the Sikh wing of pro-Hindutva organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), delivered the invitation to the Takht secretariat. The jathedar’s assistants received it

cities Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh(HT file )
         

Amritsar The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited Giani Harpreet Singh, the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, to the bhoomi pujan ceremony being organised in Ayodhya on August 5 for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, the Sikh wing of pro-Hindutva organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), delivered the invitation to the Takht secretariat. The jathedar’s assistants received it from Sanjeev Singh, general secretary of the wing, and his colleagues.

The trust plans to ensure the presence of jathedars of all five Sikh Takhts at the event. The invitation carries the name of Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, and requests the jathedar to reach Ayodhya on August 4 evening.

Sanjeev said, “The jathedar is among select personalities from Punjab, who have been invited. We are also organising an Akhand Path of the Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in Ayodhya to offer thanks for the construction of the temple. Its bhog ceremony is on August 7. We want the jathedar sahib to be present on the occasion and address the sangat.”

“This temple is a big symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity. We are also taking the holy water of five sarovars (holy tanks of gurdwaras) to Ayodhya for the event,” he added.

The jathedar, who is known for his anti-RSS stance, has refused comment. Sources, however, said he would not attend the event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

ENSURE NO SIKH ATTENDS AS COMMUNITY

REPRESENTATIVE: DAL KHALSA TO JATHEDAR

Separatist Sikh body Dal Khalsa has written a letter to the Akal Takht jathedar saying that no Sikh must attend the event as a community representative. The letter from general secretary Parmjit Singh Tanda says, “Sikhs are a third religio-political entity in this sub-continent. They should not become part of any celebrations of one religion at the cost of other’s sentiments, especially in an event that has a history of controversy. For us, keeping cordial relations with both the communities (Hindus and Muslims) on equal grounds is in our quami (community) interests.”

