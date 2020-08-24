e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Akal Takht rejects Langah’s fresh clemency appeal

Akal Takht rejects Langah’s fresh clemency appeal

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Amritsar Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday rejected a clemency appeal of excommunicated Sucha Singh Langah, a former Akali minister, saying the Sikh community would continue to socially boycott him.

The decision came after Langah’s son submitted a fresh clemency appeal to the secretariat of the Akal Takht, the top temporal seat of Sikhs.

Rejecting the appeal during a meeting of five Sikh head priests, Singh said, “There is no clemency for Sucha Singh Langah and people of Sikh community would continue social boycott with him.” The Akal Takht has excommunicated Langah from the Sikh community in October 2017 after he was booked in a rape case from which he was later acquitted.

Earlier this month, Langah was pardoned by the ‘’panj pyaras’’ (five beloved ones of the Guru) at the historical Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Gurdaspur. However, the ex-communication verdict against Langah by the Akal Takht remained intact.

Thereafter, the Akal Takht had declared two persons, including a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member, ‘’tankhaiya’’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for having “association” with Langah.

Langah had pleaded for clemency in March also.

He was booked by Punjab police in 2017 under IPC sections, including 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating). However, later the complainant claimed in the court that she complained under pressure, leading to Langah’s acquittal in 2018.

top news
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In