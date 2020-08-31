Alternate day water supply to continue in PCMC

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:49 IST

Pune: Even as the city has received adequate rainfall and Pavana dam’s water stock touched 99.15% at 8:30 am on Monday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has decided to continue with alternate day water supply.

According to the state irrigation department, 3,000 cusecs of water has been discharged from the dam since Sunday morning.

“We need extra 30 to 40 million litres per day (MLD) for daily water supply. We may provide daily water supply if we continue to receive surplus rain in September,” said PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

From November 25, 2019, Pimpri and Chinchwad have been receiving alternate day water supply. The residents were expecting daily water supply post good rainfall in August.

In the last 24 hours, Pavana dam has received 22mm rainfall, according to the state irrigation department.