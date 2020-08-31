e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Alternate day water supply to continue in PCMC

Alternate day water supply to continue in PCMC

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:49 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

Pune: Even as the city has received adequate rainfall and Pavana dam’s water stock touched 99.15% at 8:30 am on Monday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has decided to continue with alternate day water supply.

According to the state irrigation department, 3,000 cusecs of water has been discharged from the dam since Sunday morning.

“We need extra 30 to 40 million litres per day (MLD) for daily water supply. We may provide daily water supply if we continue to receive surplus rain in September,” said PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

From November 25, 2019, Pimpri and Chinchwad have been receiving alternate day water supply. The residents were expecting daily water supply post good rainfall in August.

In the last 24 hours, Pavana dam has received 22mm rainfall, according to the state irrigation department.

top news
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In