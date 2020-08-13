Ambala: Congress protests over ‘series of scams unearthed during Khattar regime’

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:26 IST

As part of the state-level protests, the Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest near Mini Secretariat in Ambala against the BJP-JJP government over the series of scams unearthed during the Manohar Lal Khattar regime.

The protests were led by Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary along with Naraingarh MLA Shally Chaudhary, state treasurer Rohit Jain, former MLA Ramkishan Gujjar, and other party leaders.

Raising anti-government slogans, the party workers said that the state government was looting people which had been revealed through registry and liquor scams. Party workers later submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.

Addressing media persons, MLA Varun said that the government took this pandemic as an opportunity to loot the state through different “scams.”

“There have been discrepancies in nearly 30,000 registries and the special enquiry team (SET) in the liquor scam has said in its report that bureaucrats were not cooperating in the inquiry. If they would have cooperated with the team, what could have come to the fore can’t be imagined? So, Congress has demanded an investigation into all the scams during this pandemic and before by a sitting high court judge,” the MLA said.

Rohit Jain alleged that instead of forming a special investigation team in the liquor scam, as promised by home minister Anil Vij, the government constituted an SET that was totally powerless.