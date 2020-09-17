e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ambala DM bans pigeon, kite flying near IAF station

Ambala DM bans pigeon, kite flying near IAF station

The order comes after the director-general of the state urban local bodies (ULB) department asked the Ambala administration to clear litter near the airbase to save Rafale aircraft from birds last month.

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
As many as five Rafale aircraft that were formally inducted in the IAF last week are stationed at the Ambala airbase.
As many as five Rafale aircraft that were formally inducted in the IAF last week are stationed at the Ambala airbase.(HT File Photo)
         

District magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Thursday imposed a ban on pigeon flying and kite flying in the areas near the boundary wall of the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ambala Cantonment.

The order will be valid within the range of 5 to 10 kilometres from the boundary wall of the station in Dhankour, Dhulkot and Baldev Nagar.

In a statement, the DM said there was a possibility that these areas attracted birds and animals due to accumulation of unpleasant and waste materials from hotels, meat shops, fish shops, etc., and can cause accidents.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The order comes after the director-general of the state urban local bodies (ULB) department asked the Ambala administration to clear litter near the airbase to save Rafale aircraft from birds last month. The letter was written after a request was made by a senior official of the IAF to the Haryana government, highlighting the avian problem.

Later, Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who is also an MLA from Ambala Cantonment and the ULB minister, also asked the officials concerned to take measures to check the problem.

As many as five Rafale aircraft that were formally inducted in the IAF last week are stationed at the airbase.

top news
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Ahead of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Bhaya meeting Pilot creates buzz
Ahead of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Bhaya meeting Pilot creates buzz
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In