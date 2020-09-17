Ambala DM bans pigeon, kite flying near IAF station

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:46 IST

District magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Thursday imposed a ban on pigeon flying and kite flying in the areas near the boundary wall of the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ambala Cantonment.

The order will be valid within the range of 5 to 10 kilometres from the boundary wall of the station in Dhankour, Dhulkot and Baldev Nagar.

In a statement, the DM said there was a possibility that these areas attracted birds and animals due to accumulation of unpleasant and waste materials from hotels, meat shops, fish shops, etc., and can cause accidents.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The order comes after the director-general of the state urban local bodies (ULB) department asked the Ambala administration to clear litter near the airbase to save Rafale aircraft from birds last month. The letter was written after a request was made by a senior official of the IAF to the Haryana government, highlighting the avian problem.

Later, Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who is also an MLA from Ambala Cantonment and the ULB minister, also asked the officials concerned to take measures to check the problem.

As many as five Rafale aircraft that were formally inducted in the IAF last week are stationed at the airbase.