e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ambala MC suspends public dealing till Aug 31

Ambala MC suspends public dealing till Aug 31

Residents are advised not to visit the office and submit their grievances or work requests on the email ID cfccity@mcambala.gov.in or official number 0171-244-3747.

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Ambala, the municipal corporation has suspended public dealing at its office till August 31.

A notice announcing this has been pasted on the main gate of the MC office near Jagadhari Gate. Officials have advised residents not to visit the office and submit their grievances or work requests on the email ID cfccity@mcambala.gov.in or official number 0171-244-3747. As per their request number, they’ll be called to visit the office if required, the notice says.

Besides, residents can avail of the online services available on the website mcambala.gov.in or other doorstep delivery services through the WhatsApp numbers 708-233-5869 and 857-203-1425.

top news
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In