Ambulance driver transporting Covid patient body beaten up in Sultanpur Lodhi

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST

Kapurthala An ambulance driver was beaten up allegedly by relatives of a Covid-19 patient who had died during treatment at NHS Hospital in Jalandhar. The driver had gone to deliver the body to his family at a village in Sultanpur Lodhi when the incident occurred. Police have booked seven people for assaulting the driver and damaging the ambulance under sections 323, 341, 427, 269, 270, 271, 188, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act. One of the accused has been identified as Happy, a relative of deceased Heera, while six others are unidentified.

In his statement to the police, ambulance driver Amrik Singh said when he reached Sultanpur Lodhi, some youths exchanged argued with him over Heera’s death. “They tore my PPE kit and thrashed me badly. They also damaged the ambulance,” Amrik said.

Assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.