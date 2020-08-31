Amid apprehensions, JEE kicks off from Tuesday

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:35 IST

New Delhi:

Despite protests, the National Testing Agency (NTA is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which will be taken by around 858,000 students in 660 centres across the country between Tuesday and Sunday.

Thousands of engineering and medical aspirants have been protesting on social media against the decision to hold entrance exams amid the Covid pandemic. However, the NTA announced on August 25 that it would conduct both the JEE (Main) and NEET as per schedule.

The JEE (Main) is for admission to engineering colleges such as NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutes while the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is held for entry to medical colleges.

A day ahead of the JEE (Main) exams, students said they were anxious about their safety. Avya Sharma, 18, a resident of east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar said his examination centre is 31 km from his home in Rohini. “I have my B Arch (architecture) on Tuesday. My father will pick and drop me to the centre since it’s unsafe to take cabs. I will wear a mask and hand gloves, and carrying a hand sanitiser. I am really scared about my safety. My parents are asking me to maintain social distance. It’s just we cannot miss the exam. It’s a matter of our future,” he said.

Naman Maheshwari, 18, another JEE (main) aspirant from Mayur Vihar Phase-1. who exam is scheduled on Saturday, said his parents are worried. “My exam centre is at GT Karnal road and I am yet to decide if I should take a cab or go with my father. I am thinking of isolating myself in my room for some days after the exams since I am really scared about my parents’ safety,” Maheshwari said.

Many students said their exam centres are far from their homes. Jigyasa Pandey, 17, a resident of Rohini, said her exam centre in Ghazipur and she doesn’t have any private vehicle. “We cannot afford cabs since we are going through a tough financial time. My parents have asked me to skip the exams since it’s not safe for us to travel in buses and the metros is not still working. I’m just trying to convince my parents to let me go on a bus,” she said.

The exam has been a major subject of contention with the opposition parties questioning the move to conduct it amid a pandemic. The Centre says not holding could throw an entire academic year into jeopardy.

When contacted, an education ministry official said all preparations had been made to ensure that the JEE (Main) exam and then the NEET exam take place smoothly. Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has spoken to several state chief ministers to ensure that candidates are provided assistance, the official said.

The NTA has prepared a detailed protocol to ensure social distancing. Masks and sanitisers would be allowed while the entire process would be kept “touchless” as far as possible, another government official said.

In addition to making masks, gloves, thermo guns, and sanitisation mandatory, NTA has increased the number of centres to meet social distancing requirements.