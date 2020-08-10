Amid Covid, Ganpati mandals to tone down the celebrations

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 01:00 IST

For more than hundred years, Ganeshotsav celebrations at Thane’s oldest pandal, Lokmanya Ali Ganeshosav Mandal in Charai, had one of the biggest traditional processions to install the Ganpati idol. The mandal, started by freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak in 1919, is currently in its 101st year and had hoped for a similar celebration, but the members have decided to tone down the festivities in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have released a safety protocol and guidelines for the 10-day festival, to be followed by the mandals.

Like Lokmanya Ali, most mandals in Thane have decided to keep the celebrations to a bare minimum, some are even taking to technology to live stream aarti and other events online in a bid to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing norms.

Dipesh Joglekar, secretary of Lokmanya Ali Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, “We put efforts to continue the traditional celebrations every year, for which we get contribution from around 300 residents in the vicinity. The highlight of our celebration is the colourful procession to welcome the idol. However, this year keeping in mind social distancing norms, we shall keep it to the bare minimum. Only a few members will install the idol while the priest will perform daily rituals. We will not allow many people inside. On the last day, we shall immerse the idol.”

Shivgarjana Mitra Mandal in Uthalsar has used the Ganeshotsav funds for Covid-19 relief work; they distributed food, masks and other essentials to the less privileged. This year, mandal members have decided to conduct only basic rituals without much decorations or processions.

Sudhir Kadu, a mandal member, said, “During lockdown, our volunteers came together and helped those in need. We do not have much fund left to conduct grand celebrations. Moreover, we are keen on observing social distancing norms. We intend to collect money from the volunteers and ensure basic rituals and daily pooja of the idol is done.”

Last year, the mandal used more than 30,000 crayons, 15,000 sketch pens and 10,000 colour pencils as a part of pandal decoration.

Pramod Sawant, member of Shreerang Sahaniwas Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, “This is our 50th year and we are trying to make use of technology and will provide online darshan or conduct interactions online for devotees. It is still in the planning stage.”

Meanwhile, Jai Bhavani Mitra Mandal in Gokul Nagar has cancelled all cultural celebrations. “As we have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi since the past 34 years, we will install the idol in Jari Mari temple in the vicinity, sans pandal or decorations. Only daily pooja will take place. We will put up awareness posters about need to wear masks and ensure social distancing, at the spot where we set up the pandal every year,” said Aadesh Sonawane, member of Jai Bhavani Mitra Mandal.