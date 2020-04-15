Amid curfew, Punjab launches mobile app to help govt school kids learn online

cities

To make subject-wise material available online for government school children, the state education department has introduced a mobile app called Iscuela. All content such as e-books, videos and class-wise YouTube playlists are available for the students on this app.

Students of pre-primary classes to Class 12 can visit the website “ssapunjab.org/material.html” and can log in with the username and password to get access to the online material. The move has been taken as the government schools have been closed due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The higher authorities have also instructed the district education officers, school heads and teachers to inform the students about this application so that they can take benefit of the content made available on the app.

While earlier the teachers used this online material to teach students in class through projectors, now, all students can gain access to this online material by themselves.

DIVISION OF STUDY MATERIAL

For pre-primary classes, stories and poems have been made available on this app while students of Classes 1 to 5 have access to e-books of various subjects. For students of Classes 6 to 12, online videos, e-books and monthly study material is available.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “Our teachers are conducting the classes through the Zoom app daily since the lockdown. We have also asked the students to register themselves on this app. Many have responded that they have downloaded the application.”

A Class 10 student, Muskan Sharma, said, “I am attending lectures being delivered by my subject teachers on the Zoom app daily and keep revising the concepts after every class. The teachers put in a lot of efforts to conduct classes online and clear the concepts. I have downloaded the Iscuela app and have seen a few videos, which are useful and help clear my doubts.”