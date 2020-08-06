Amid gusty winds, portion of DY Patil stadium falls, 3 JNPT cranes collapse

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:16 IST

A portion of the roof of DY Patil Stadium in Nerul collapsed due to incessant rain and strong winds on Wednesday afternoon. Three cranes also collapsed in Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), while a mobile tower fell on the old Vashi bridge. However, no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Reports of several tree falls, vehicle damage and waterlogging leading to major traffic jams across the city were reported on Wednesday. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported over 80mm rainfall and more than 40 tree and branches fall cases during the day. The city received 62.42mm rainfall between 3pm and 6.30pm.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “There was huge damage to the iconic DY Patil Stadium as a portion of its roof behind the audience section collapsed. Three cranes at JNPT in Uran collapsed on the jetty due to the strong wind. A mobile tower fell on the old Vashi creek bridge leading to a traffic jam. There were no injuries in any of the cases.”

The traffic on the old Vashi Bridge, which is used by commuters travelling from Mumbai to Vashi, was brought under control several minutes after the incident. However, several areas, including Palm Beach Road, saw traffic coming to a halt due to bikers slipping, autorickshaws overturning due to strong winds

Sumit Renose, a Vashi resident who was travelling on a bike on Palm Beach Road, said “I saw several bikes slipping due to the wet road. Some of us took refuge near a pipeline as visibility was low due to rain. An autorickshaw overturned right in front of our eyes.”

Roofs of around 15 hutments in the quarry area of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Nerul were blown away, leaving more than 50 residents shelterless. NMMC later shifted them to a civic school in Nerul.

NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar reviewed the situation and directed the disaster management cell to immediately remove trees and branches to ensure free flow of traffic.

Several vehicles, including ones parked inside housing premises, were damaged in the city due to incidents of tree fall. One such incident took place at Hiranandani complex in Kharghar.

The police commissioner said, “There are reports of tree fall from all over the city. There was a serious problem in Hiranandani Complex in Kharghar where trees fell on both sides of the road. The area was cleared.”

“To ensure speedy relief to the residents we have help centres at all the eight ward offices in the city and 24x7 emergency control rooms at the five fire stations. They are all monitored by the central emergency control room at the NMMC headquarters,” Bangar said.

Residents can call on NMMC headquarters central emergency control room on toll free number 1800222309/2310 or on landline number 27567060/61.