Amid low rainfall, poor yield, fruit traders in Kashmir stare at losses

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:17 IST

Kashmir’s fruit industry is staring at huge losses this year as rainfall deficit in the past four months coupled with plant disease outbreak has affected the overall yield in orchards across the Valley.

Horticulture is the second biggest trade after tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and over 2.5 million people are directly or indirectly associated with it.

The outbreak of diseases like scab and San Jose scale has affected the apple yield and growers fear that they will have to sell off their harvest as C grade instead of A grade.

“Every orchard is affected by disease. Though we sprayed pesticides time to time, the results have not been encouraging,” said Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, who owns an apple orchard in Goshbough of Pattan, known for its high-quality apple varieties in north Kashmir. “This year, the production is half of what we had last year. Our aim now is to save the remaining harvest in the orchards from diseases.”

Another orchardist from Sangrama, Mohammad Maqbool Rishi, is finding it difficult to sell his produce this season. “I used to sell my produce in mid-June, much before harvesting, to commission agents who used to form a beeline. This time, only one agent approached and offered a mere 30% of last year’s price. This is happening due to the quality of the apples. I have no option but to sell my produce in the next few weeks.”

From early this year, Kashmir has witnessed bad weather which has affected the quality of apples and other fruits.

Parimpora fruit growers’ association president, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, said from August last year, the growers have suffered heavy losses. “Even commission agents and big dealers who used to give advance money to growers haven’t released payments due to Covid-19, less and inferior fruit,” he said adding that this year’s cherry and plum crops also did not fetch good prices. “It is a bad time not only for growers but commission agents too.”

However, there are some pockets, especially in south Kashmir’s lower belt, where production is normal and scab hasn’t affected the orchards. “I think the weather and substandard pesticides played a role in the spread of scab across orchards this year. I got pesticides from reputed companies so my orchards are free from the disease,” said Abdul Qayoom Bhat, a fruit grower from Pulwama.