Amid opposition, corporation removes encroachment from land meant for UP's first political training institute

Amid opposition, corporation removes encroachment from land meant for UP’s first political training institute

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The corporation officials on Saturday launched a massive encroachment on land earmarked for UP’s first political training institute in Nandgram. People who had built houses there opposed the move saying that they had documents to prove their legal nature, but official said they managed to remove around 20 of the 100 structures.

The proposed institute is meant to train politicians and activists in public policy and other advanced political subjects, and is planned to come up on land owned by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. Located near the Hindon Elevated Road, it measures a little over 3 hectares, but about 1.37 hectares was encroached with people constructing houses and boundary walls.

“We have been able to remove a number of encroachers during the past year. Of the 101 houses constructed on the site, 11 are directly over the land meant for the institute, while the rest of the houses, their boundary walls etc are on its periphery. We have been meetings the encroachers and also served them notices,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner. “The land belongs to the municipal corporation and will be freed up in graded manner. The project depends on it.”

On Saturday, the officials said that they demolished about 20 different structures, including boundary walls and three houses. Encroachers opposed it, relying in claims of being legal and that they had been on the plot for over two decades.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had cleared the proposal in 2018 and the project is estimated to cost about ₹168 crore.

Maya Devi, local councillor from ward number six opposed the move by the corporation, but the effort landed her in a private hospital.

“My mother is in ICU with high blood pressure and high sugar levels after opposing the move,” said Tushar Kumar, the councillor’s son. “Those having houses on the land have proper registries and documents of ownership, and purchased the land 20 years ago. Locals told us that the eviction notices were pasted at the house on Friday night.”

He said the councillor had pressed the municipal corporation for at least 15 days’ time for the residents.

Municipal commissioner Tanwar, however, reiterated that the land belonged to the government.

“The encroachers were probably duped by some people who claimed that the land belonged to them and issued fake documents,” Tanwar said.

Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city), said that police were deployed for the drive on demand from the corporation. “We have not received any complaint so far from the corporation with regard to the protest,” he said.

The institute is proposed to be constructed by Construction & Design Services, a unit of UP Jal Nigam, and part of the project approved by the UP housing department.

