Amid spike in cases, J&K ramps up testing capacity

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:19 IST

Amid spike in Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has enhanced the testing capacity and is conducting 900 tests per million per day.

Union home secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the management of the pandemic in the Union territory was informed by officials about the enhancement of testing capacity.

During the meeting, health and medical education department gave a presentation on prevailing situation in the UT. “The officials were informed that J&K is performing reasonably well in mitigating Covid-19 with 53,323 tests per million population, 1,746 cases per million population, doubling rate of 27.2 days, 3.3% positivity rate, 61.3% recovery rate, and 1.8% mortality rate. It was mentioned that the UT has so far conducted 6.5 lakh tests and currently has 21,416 confirmed cases, 7,893 active cases, 13,127 recovered cases and 396 deaths,” a spokesman said.

He said the Union home secretary while reviewing the Covid-19 death audit report observed that most critical patients die within 72 hours of hospitalisation and emphasized on the need to tackle the issue.

Regarding testing capacities, the chief secretary said the related infrastructure has been ramped up and against the WHO recommendation of 140 tests per million population per day, J&K is now conducting 900 tests per million per day. “For this, five additional testing laboratories, four CBNAAT facilities and 15 TRUENAT laboratories were established in government medical institutions, besides, augmenting the RTPCR tests with Rapid Antigen Tests. Further, the administration is also in the process of procuring 3 COBAS 6800 fully automated systems to enhance per day testing capacity, which is currently at 12,000 tests per day,” the chief secretary said.

The chief secretary informed that the administration has recently revised home quarantine guidelines to permit such isolation in favour of asymptomatic patients with no co-morbidity and have Arogya Setu App downloaded for better monitoring, adding that they are being provided with government-sponsored oxymeters with the instruction of reporting to hospitals if their oxygen saturation level dips below 90%. “This will reduce the burden on healthcare institutions and will pave way to better monitoring of critical cases,” he said. While sharing the data on surge of bilateral pneumonia cases in the Valley, chief secretary sought help of the Union government through a technical team of experts for analysing such cases and advising on probable containment of its spread.