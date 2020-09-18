Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, number of containment zones increased from 108 to 125

cities

Gurugram: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the number of containment zones in the district has increased to 125 from 108 in the past 10 days.

As per an order issued by Gurugram deputy commissioner on Friday, containment zones have been increased under each of the 19 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), with Tigra UPHC having the highest number of such zones at 25.

The district administration data shows that Tigra, Patel Nagar, Wazirabad, Laxman Vihar and Sohna UPHCs are the worst-affected Covid-19 zones in the district.Till the last week of August, Tigra has reported more than 1,000 cases, Chanderlok almost 500, Wazirabad and Laxman Vihar 600 each, Patel Nagar over 700 and Sohna nearly 550.

As per the guidelines, a containment zone is declared if three people in an area test positive for Covid-19. The order comes after a sudden spike in the number of positive cases over the past week. The number of containment zones at the end of the first week of September was only 54. However, the figures doubled to 108 on September 8.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Based on the spike in Covid-19 cases, containment zones have been increased. In nearly 70% of the zones, almost three families, with at least four members each, are infected.”

Following the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) revised guidelines on testing in containment zones, the district health department has been conducting rapid antigen tests (RAT) in the areas by holding testing camps. However, for testing the high-risk contacts of confirmed cases in containment areas, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, considered to be the gold standard in the diagnosis of Covid-19, is being administered.

In the last one week, the district health department has increased its overall testing by administering over 1,600 RT-PCR tests a day, while lowering the antigen tests below 1,000. In each containment zone, a lab technician, along with a health care worker, visits the affected family and their contacts to take samples for RT-PCR testing.

At Chanderlok UPHC, which currently has eight containment zones, lab technician Surinder Singh Yadav said that every day he collects over 35 RT-PCR samples by visiting houses where a case has been detected. “After the contact tracing of the infected patient, samples of the high-risk contacts, mostly family members, are taken for the RT-PCR test. No antigen test is being done during the field visit in the containment zone. Rapid antigen tests are done at the testing camps or at UPHCs,” said Yadav.

According to health workers, before reaching out to the high-risk contacts in containment zones, teams in UPHCs call the infected persons’ family for sample collection. In some areas, however, workers complained that many families refuse to get tested even after giving a telephonic confirmation.

A health worker at Wazirabad UPHC, who preferred anonymity said, “Many high-risk contacts decline to get tested for coronavirus. The team contacts them between day 5 and day 7 of getting in contact with a lab confirmed case. First, they give their confirmation, but on reaching their houses they refuse, citing they do not have symptoms. Perhaps they do not want to be tested as they fear extended quarantine days of 17 days, if another member of the family is tested positive.”

Currently, Wazirabad UPHC has nine containment zones under it. “On Wednesday, out of the 29 confirmations, only eight people gave their samples during the house visit,” said the health worker.

Dr MP Singh, nodal officer for containment zones, said, “Every day at least 10 camps are being held in different containment areas where antigen tests are administered. As per the plan, from September 19-25, a total of 70 camps will be organised in the containment zones under 15 UPHCs.”