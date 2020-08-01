e-paper
Home / Cities / Another high: Punjab records 16 deaths, 663 new Covid-19 cases

Another high: Punjab records 16 deaths, 663 new Covid-19 cases

Ludhiana reported a record jump of 218 cases

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:43 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana/Amritsar/Sangrur/Patiala/Jalandhar/Patiala

In yet another single-day spike, Punjab on Friday reported 16 deaths and 663 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the state’s positive patients’ count has reached 16,119 and death toll 386.

Ludhiana reported a record jump of 218 cases. These include 14 health workers, four cops, six undertrials and two pregnant women. Besides, six people died of the virus in the district.

Four Covid-19 patients from Amritsar district succumbed to the virus at local hospitals on Friday, health officials said. The district also reported 71 fresh Covid-19 cases. Twenty-three people contracted the infection in Gurdaspur.

Bathinda reported two deaths and 51 positive cases. In Ferozepur, 40 people, including a six-year-old child, were tested positive. Fazilka reported 19 cases whereas, in Muktsar, three people were tested positive.

Patiala district recorded highest 126 positive cases of coronavirus. Of these 50 are from Patiala city, 22 from Rajpura, 19 from Nabha, nine from Samana, six from Patran and 20 from different villages across the district. Meanwhile, Jalandhar reported 100 positive cases and Sangrur 24.

