Armoured catfish found in Dahanu creek

Aug 08, 2020
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
An armoured catfish or Callichthys callichthys was found in a creek near Chinchani in Dahanu on Thursday afternoon. A few locals, who caught the fish, contacted Bhushan Bhoir, assistant professor of Zoology, SDSM Dandekar College, Palghar.

Bhoir contacted Akhilesh KV, a scientist at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Mumbai, who identified the fish.

“Armoured catfish is an invasive species which is rarely found in lakes, rivers and is known to compete with local species for food and shelter and has a high fecundity rate (the ability to produce an abundance of offspring) and can tolerate fluctuations in pH salinity and other chemical factors of water. Hence, it is hardy and can acclimatise to any water body,” said Bhoir.

He, however, added that this is a warning that natural fish resources are in danger as armoured fish attack and kill other fish. “They compete with local species for food and shelter. They also eat eggs laid in sand by other fish, due to which within 5 to 10 years all local fish species may go extinct in that water bodies,” warned Bhoir.

He cited the example of Tilapia which was illegally imported from Africa and introduced to Indian waterbodies and said that now many of these waterbodies which have Tilapia do not have any other fish.

The armoured catfish has been kept in a well and will not be released in the creek, said Bhoir.

