e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Army hosp adds 400 beds to Pune’s Covid care network

Army hosp adds 400 beds to Pune’s Covid care network

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:47 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

Following the launch of the city’s first jumbo Covid care facility, the civic administration announced the addition of a 400-bed defence facility near Wanowrie on Monday.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, on Monday, said, “We have 400 beds at the Army Institute of Cardiothoracic Sciences (AICTS) hospital. It has 20 ventilators, 30 ICU beds and 350 beds without oxygen supply.”

Rao said that the hospital has been added to the civic Covid dashboard, enabling citizens to know the status of beds at this hospital.

Ramchandra Hankare, health chief at the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), said, “After the meeting with union minister Prakash Jawadekar, the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation started the process to get the Army hospital for Covid patients. Now, the 80-bed jumbo hospital plus this 400-bed Army hospital has eased the city’s bed situation.”

The PMC is also working on getting a 314-bed hospital at Baner ready. PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The PMC is converting this multi-storey building into a hospital. Many corporations have come forward to give funds under CSR. The hospital is getting ready and will soon start functioning. “

Once this hospital is online, a total 1,544 beds will have been added to the Covid care network.

Box

Headline: Pune city gets bed-ready

Strap: 1,514 beds were added this week

Jumbo care centre at COEP - 800 beds

(600 oxygenated; 200 ICU with ventilator)

Army Hospital, Wanowrie – 400 beds

(30 ICU beds, 20 beds with ventilator and 350 isolated beds)

PMC’s Baner hospital – 314 beds

(270 oxygenated beds and 44 ICU bed)s

top news
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In