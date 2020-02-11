e-paper
Army recruitment racket busted in Haryana, 3 colonels among four booked

The four accused duped 30 youngsters of Rs 1.74 crore on the pretext of getting them a job in the Indian Army in 2018

Feb 11, 2020
ROHTAK: An army recruitment racket has been unearthed in Haryana with the police registering a case of fraud against four people, including three colonels.

According to the first information report registered in Bhiwani on Monday evening, the four accused duped 30 youngsters of Rs 1.74 crore on the pretext of getting them a job in the Indian Army in 2018.

Acting on the complaint of four Hisar-based youngsters, a case was registered against colonel Shiv Prem Kumar Sharma (retd), a resident of Ambala cantonment, lieutenant colonel Jyotibhav, colonel AK Tevatia and Vikas Kumar, a resident of Hisar.

The police have formed teams and are conducting investigation but no arrest has been made yet.

